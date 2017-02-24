Nile River Basin Initiative member states have been advised to work together in attaining Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) number six on water security and sanitation, by ironing out any likely differences in the use of water resources.

The world's longest river, Nile River flows 6,700 kilometers through ten countries in Northeastern Africa namely Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Kenya, Uganda, Ethiopia, South Sudan, Sudan and Egypt.

Addressing the Regional Nile Day celebrations in Dar es Salaam yesterday, Vice- President Samia Suluhu Hassan said upstream and downstream water users have different and often conflicting needs, perceptions, claims and cultures.

"However, such diversity should be perceived as good ground for all actors to come together," said the vice-president during the annual event organised jointly by the Ministry of Water and Irrigation and Nile Basin Initiative (NBI), an intergovernmental partnership of the ten Nile Basin States.

Under the theme, 'Our Shared Nile-Source of Energy, Food and Water for All' this year's Nile Day focused on the emphasis of cooperation of the Nile water resource to address the challenges of energy, food security and water availability.

Ms Hassan commended the choice and selection of the theme pointing out that the idea was timely and relevant given the prevailing drought conditions affecting most of the Nile Basin countries where hydropower, food and water availability has been drastically affected.

"There is no doubt that collaboration and cooperation is the best approach for managing our precious water resources as we cope with the prevailing drought conditions," she said.

The Minister for Water and Irrigation, Engineer Gerson Lwenge, said the main objective of the Nile Day is to create awareness on the benefits of the regional integration in terms of energy, food, and water resources. "Collaborative efforts in Nile Basin countries play a pivotal role in the survival of the water resources," observed the Minister.

NBI Executive Director Engineer, Innocent Ntabana pointed out that the Nile Day was being marked in order to commemorate establishment of the Nile Basin Initiative on February 22, 1999. "NBI was established after realising that cooperation was not a choice but a must in the shared Nile water resources," he said.