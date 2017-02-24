Namibia: Woman Guilty of Attempt to Murder Husband

A WINDHOEK businesswoman who was charged with conspiracy to murder her husband in late 2011 was found not guilty of the alleged conspiracy, but convicted of attempted murder yesterday.

In a verdict delivered in the Windhoek Regional Court, magistrate Alexis Diergaardt rejected the defence on which advertising agency owner Susanne Hoff relied during her trial, instead finding that Hoff had tried to hire killers to murder her husband, Khomas Hochland farmer Egbert Hoff, in November 2011.

The magistrate said she found Hoff's version - that she asked two men to pose as horse buyers interested in purchasing a horse from her husband, as she wanted to get proof for her suspicions that he was selling horses belonging to her and pocketing the proceeds - to be false and improbable, and that the probabilities weighed heavier in favour of the state's version of events.

Hoff (56) could not be convicted of conspiracy to commit murder because the supposed hired killers she engaged told the court they never actually intended to go through with the murder, but only pretended to agree to carry out the killing while they alerted the police and planned to set a trap for Hoff, magistrate Diergaardt found.

The prosecution alleged that Hoff conspired with three men, who testified as state witnesses during her trial, during the last half of November 2011 to have her husband murdered.

At that stage, the Hoffs' marriage was on the rocks, the court heard during the trial. During the trial, state witnesses Wilbard Malima and Jekonia Shipepe testified that Hoff had asked them to kill her husband, and that she offered to pay them N$25 000 to carry out the killing. They also denied that Hoff mentioned a horse purchase to them during their interaction with her.

Despite contradictions pointed out by the defence, the testimonies of the state's witnesses were not so poor that they should be rejected wholly, magistrate Diergaardt said.

She noted that one of the state witnesses was a shebeen owner who testified that Hoff approached him with a request that she was looking for someone who could injure her husband. That witness did not profit in any way from the role he played in introducing Hoff to the two supposed hitmen, she also noted.

Diergaardt said that she believed Malima, who testified that Hoff at first asked his assistance to have her husband injured, before later asking him to have her husband killed.

It did not make sense that Hoff would have sent people who knew nothing about horses to pose as horse buyers while her husband could easily have detected that they were not really interested in buying a horse, she reasoned.

With respect to the defence's argument that the supposed hitmen had a motive to falsely implicate Hoff because they had spent N$10 000 that she had given to them as a deposit to be used in the alleged horse transaction, the magistrate said that they could simply have disappeared with the money if they had wanted to, and it would not have been necessary for them to approach the police to set up a trap for her.

The law is clear that there could not be a conspiracy if one of the parties to such a plot only pretended to agree to commit a crime, without actually carrying out a criminal plan, magistrate Diergaardt said. Where there was no agreement of minds, there was no true agreement amounting to a conspiracy, she said.

In the case before her, the magistrate reasoned, Hoff had an intention to have her husband murdered. Since the crime was not committed, though, she was guilty of attempted murder.

Hoff was arrested on 30 November 2011, in a police trap during which she handed over money to the two supposed hitmen. She was held in custody for more than four months, until April 2012, when she had successfully appealed to the High Court for bail.

Her bail was extended after the delivery of the verdict yesterday, and she was told she has to return to court on 3 March for the pre-sentencing hearing.

Hoff is represented by Esi Schimming-Chase and Karin Klazen. Public prosecutor Samantha Diergaardt is representing the state.