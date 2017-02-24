Uganda: Constitutional Court Quashes All Its Interim Orders

Kampala — The Constitutional Court today morning declared null and void all interim orders it previously issued, saying they were made in contravention of the constitution.

The land mark decision delivered by Justices Kenneth Kakuru, Fredrick Egonda Ntende and Elizabeth Musoke. The ruling was unanimous and also affects all interim orders that are still being enforced.

The three judges declared that all the interim orders by the court were issued contrary to provisions of Article 137 (2) of the Constitution. The article requires that applications for interim orders in the Constitutional Court be heard and decided by a full coram (panel) of five judges, not one judge as has been the practice.

"All interim orders issued by a single justice of the Constitutional Court which are still in force are null and void and of no effect," Justice Kakuru declare in the unanimous judgment. "Any interim or substantive orders of the injunction issued by a coram of three justices of the constitutional court which are still in force are null and void and of no effect," he added.