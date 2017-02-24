Tanzania: Dodoma Mayor Steps Aside Pending 30 Million/ - Fraud Probe

Dodoma — Dodoma Municipality's embattled Mayor has stepped aside as dozens of councillors demand investigation into alleged embezzlement of water project funds amounting to 30m/-.

Mr Jafari Mwanyemba told reporters here yesterday that he will not chair council meetings and instead the Deputy Mayor, Mr Jumanne Ngede, will do so. Initially, more than 30 councillors from the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) walked out of the party's caucus on Tuesday charging that the mayor lacked moral authority to chair the meeting.

In the same vain yesterday where councillors were supposed to present their performance reports for discussion, many of them said they were not ready to participate in a meeting chaired by the Mayor. The meeting was expected to have been concluded since Tuesday, but failed due to the scandal.

Addressing members of the press after a 'failed meeting' to calm irritated councillors, the Mayor said: "I have delegated power to the deputy mayor as per the rules and procedures." He explained that he was stepping aside to allow councillors deliberate on key issues for the municipality and the people.

"I have just received a letter from the District Executive Director (DED) regarding alleged accusations ... I am time limited. I decided to give way for the meeting to continue as I respond to accusations levelled against me," he said.

Mr Mwanyemba claimed that he was clean and he followed all needed procedures as the mayor. Earlier, during the meeting, the councillors also accused the mayor of being biased by favouring special seat councillors as members of the budget committee, the allegations he denied at the press conference.

"His intention is to see elected women councillors failing to perform well in their wards. This is unacceptable, we need the same treatment in planning and funding development projects," said Mnadani Councillor Ms Farida Mbarouk. Kilimani Ward Councillor, Ms Neema Mwaluko said elected female councillors were being humiliated in the council, with the Mayor taking sides.

"We're threatened that the council will be dissolved if we don't keep quite ... we're ready for the council to be dissolved for the betterment of our people and the municipality, but the Mayor must step aside," another councillor Ms Pascasia Mayala for Mbabala Ward told reporters.

At least 47 out of 57 councillors submitted a petition of no confidence to Dodoma DED, Mr Godfrey Kunambi demanding the Mayor to respond to accusations.

Mr Kunambi issued a latter giving the mayor five days from Monday to respond to accusations and subsequently forward the matter to the Regional Commissioner, Mr Jordan Rugimbana, to form an investigative panel in fourteen days.

Mr Mwanyemba is accused of misappropriating 30m/- which was part of a 112m/- JICA funded water project at Zuzu Ward in the Municipality.