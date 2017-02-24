24 February 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Nyeri Governor Nderitu Gachagua Dies in London

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Joseph Kanyi/Daily Nation
Governor Nderitu Gachagua.
By Grace Gitau

Nyeri Governor Nderitu Gachagua is dead.

Governor Gachagua died at the Royal Marsden Hospital in London while undergoing treatment for pancreatic cancer.

According to his brother, Rigathi Gachagua, the governor died at 2.15am with close family members at his bedside.

"He has left us after a long struggle with pancreatic cancer. It is very sad for the family but we have accepted God's will," he said.

He said arrangements are under way to bring the body back home for burial.

Mr Rigathi called his brother's death a huge loss to the family and urged Kenyans to pray for them.

Mr Gachagua has been out of the country since late 2016 after he survived an impeachment motion against him.

He made only one public appearance in November during President Kenyatta's tour of the county and then flew out of the country hours later.

During his long absence, there were rumours that Mr Gachagua had stepped down from the race to defend his Nyeri County seat due to failing health.

However, those close to him insisted that he was still in the race, having paid the statutory Sh100,000 nomination fee to the Jubilee Party.

More to follow...

Kenya

Samuel Wamathai to Be Sworn in as Nyeri Governor

Nyeri Deputy Governor Samuel Wamathai is set to be sworn in as the county boss following the death of Nderitu Gachagua… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.