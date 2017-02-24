Kenya: Nyeri Governor Nderitu Gachagua Dies in London

Nyeri Governor Nderitu Gachagua is dead.

Governor Gachagua died at the Royal Marsden Hospital in London while undergoing treatment for pancreatic cancer.

According to his brother, Rigathi Gachagua, the governor died at 2.15am with close family members at his bedside.

"He has left us after a long struggle with pancreatic cancer. It is very sad for the family but we have accepted God's will," he said.

He said arrangements are under way to bring the body back home for burial.

Mr Rigathi called his brother's death a huge loss to the family and urged Kenyans to pray for them.

Mr Gachagua has been out of the country since late 2016 after he survived an impeachment motion against him.

He made only one public appearance in November during President Kenyatta's tour of the county and then flew out of the country hours later.

During his long absence, there were rumours that Mr Gachagua had stepped down from the race to defend his Nyeri County seat due to failing health.

However, those close to him insisted that he was still in the race, having paid the statutory Sh100,000 nomination fee to the Jubilee Party.

More to follow...