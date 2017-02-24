Uganda: Pupil Killed in Luweero School Fire

Luweero — Luweero District Authorities have temporarily closed a Primary school pending investigation after a dormitory fire claimed life of a 6-year-old pupil on Thursday.

Savanna region acting police commander Mr Edward Kyaligonza said Bulasiyo Walusimbi died in a dormitory fire at Kalagala Junior School located in Bamunanika Subcounty Luweero District.

" The school dormitory could have been torched by a suspected arsonist who used petrol to light the fire through one of the windows. Our investigations team will come up with a detailed conclusive report regarding the unfortunate incident," Mr Edward Kyaligonza said.

Mr Nathan Mugulu, the school director on Thursday said the primary one victim was in the dormitory with a friend identified as John Bosco Ssebyala who sustained serious injuries as a result of the fire.

"The two boys were in the dormitory but unfortunately one of them could not be saved after he reportedly failed to respond to a call by his friend alerting him about the fire. We regret the incident but assure our parents that we shall remain focused on good academic performance as exhibited in the recent PLE results where we topped Bamunanika Sub county in for the 2016 PLE," Mugulu said.

Luweero District authorities temporarily closed the school to allow the school management, the police and parents discuss the way forward before pupils resume studies.

Mr Yusuf Kamulegeya the District Inspector of schools in Luweero said: "It is a hard decision but we had to close the school temporarily since some of the pupils lost all their property. It is also unfortunate that we lost a life in what many suspect to be the work of an arsonist."