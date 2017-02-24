Cameroon: Afcon Champions - Euphoria Welcomes Trophy in Bamenda

Things seen and heard in Bamenda on February 22 are indicative that inhabitants are solidly by the Indomitable Lions for winning the cup in Gabon.

It was an impressive crowd that filed out to celebrate the trophy that crisscrossed the city and neighbourhoods. Few could resist rushing to the road side to be part of what many described as a lifetime event in Bamenda. The clock stroke 12:30 pm when the trophy arrived at the Upstation neighbourhood. A crowd heralded the delegation into the lands of Fons. It was after a stopover at the Matazem gateway where the team player Jonathan Ngwem received traditional blessings. From Upstation it was a veritable feast with the trophy stopping over for celebration at crowd puller junction, at Amour Mezam , Bambui, Mobile Nkwen, Veterinary junction, Ayaba street, T - junction. Bambili and the community of the University of Bamenda showcased another impressive lap when the Vice Chancellor Prof. Nkuo Akenji Theresa received the trophy at the complex under construction to host the 2017 University Games. The best was reserved for the Bamenda Commercial Avenue Grand Stand when at 3:20 pm, the national anthem; an ecumenical service, speeches and animation welcomed the trophy. It was a crowd puller moment with many rushing to be witnesses. Among the lot were the region's elite Senator Simon Achidi Achu, Ngafeson Emmanuel, Ni John Fru Ndi, Ndumu Nji Vincent, traditional rulers etc. It was against this backdrop that the city council delegate, Ndumu Nji Vincent welcomed the trophy to the sports loving Bamenda, the home of team player, Fai Collins and the city where heroes are celebrated. He said it was a rare moment to give hope to the nation and challenges all to turn their backs against senseless ghost town calls that do not help matters for youths and the population. Ndumu Nji Vincent also appealed to politicians to seek political gains and strategies elsewhere and leave schools for pupils and students. Player Jonathan Ngwem and assistant team coach; Alexander Belinga presented the trophy to the public while FECAFOOT President Thombi A-Roko appreciated the massive reception offered the Lions. He stated the commitment of FECAFOOT to have the Olympic Bamenda stadium completed in the next six months. North West Governor, Adolphe Lele L'Afrique turned full circle for the success of the event. The last chapter of the event was with the Minister of Sports and Physical Education, Bidoung Mpkatt, who hailed the president to take the trophy to commune with the people of the North West Region. He said the victory of the Lions inspires and should promote values and virtues of fraternity, togetherness and patriotism among Cameroonians.

