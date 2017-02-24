Cameroon: Supreme Court Denounces Mob Justice

Chief Justice, Daniel Mekobe Sone declared open the judicial year yesterday February 22, 2017 in the presence of other arms of government and the civil society.

The solemnity that engulfed the precincts of the Supreme Court in the heart of the administrative quarter in Yaounde yesterday February 22, spoke volumes of the importance of the event. The reopening of the judicial year as prescribed by section 33 of law No. 2006/16 of December 2006 to lay down the organization and function of the Supreme Court was marked by two speeches delivered by the Chief Justice and the Attorney General who earlier made submissions. The Attorney General of the Supreme Court, Luc Ndjodo in his submission, presented considerations on issues of human rights notably the protection of freedoms by public authority. He stated both national and international legal instruments that protect freedoms of individuals in Cameroon adding that a commission has been created at the Supreme Court to rule on claims for compensation in case of reparation damages suffered by victims of unlawful loss of liberty. Chief Justice Daniel Mekobe Sone in his address expounded on "The resurgence of private justice and the rule of law in Cameroon." He averred that there has been a resurgence of many forms of private justice which threatens the essence of the rule of law. Quoting the Head of State, Chair of the Higher Judicial Council, the Chief Judge said "Cameroon is a democratic country; governed by the rule of law. Its problems should be resolved within the ambit of the law". He thus urged citizens to bring all actions before the courts rather than taking the laws in their hands through violence. Before the debut of the session at 11 am, State dignitaries representing other arms of government were already seated in the court hall amongst them, the Speaker of the National Assembly, Cavaye Yiguié Djibril, Vice President of the Senate, Genevieve Tjoues, representing the President of the Senate, Prime Minister, Head of Government, Philemon Yang and a college of Cabinet Ministers, the President of the Economic and Social Council, Luc Ayang, CPDM Central Committee Secretary General, CDU National President, Adamou Ndam Njoya, ELECAM Board Chairman, Samuel Fonkam Azu'u, Bar Council President and Bar General Assembly President Barristers Ngnie Kamga and Nico Halle respectively, amongst others. The court rose as the Chief Judge and the Attorney General alongside their collaborators made way into the court hall amidst military honours by a detachment of the National Gendarmerie with solemn musical bites by the band of the Military Headquarters Brigade that was mounted outside the court hall.