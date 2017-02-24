Cameroon: An Irreversible Trend

analysis

The growing influence of the Information and Communication Technologies on daily business activities in the country is no longer a secret. People are increasingly getting involved in new ways of purchases and money transfers, at times without even realising that they are into a virtual society where the language is more on issues like the 'information economy' to notions like 'network society', 'network economy' and 'digital economy', - tendencies which the advent of the computer, Internet and telephone have brought into the business environment, leading to new attitudes toward financial transactions. Thus, online and offline virtual business has opened several opportunities in situations where the infrastructure exists. In spite of the advantages that the ICTs offer in terms of monetary transactions, there are people who are either sceptical or think that they could keep away from such eventualities. Yet, not only is the approach global, it has come to stay in Cameroon no matter the level of feet-dragging that people and institutions may take to get there. The time and energy gained from carrying out financial matters using any such methods like MobileMoney, OrangeMoney and so on cannot be neglected. Not only do such methods keep people safe from brigands, the cost factor is often negligible looking at the charges involved. The fact that the approach also permits people to transcend geographical locations both at national and international boundaries makes it attractive to many and enabling environment may be the weak link, that is, if Law N° 2010/012 of 21 December 2010 on Cyber Security and Cyber Criminality and Law N° 2010/013 on Electronic Communication in the country have not sufficiently taken such realities into account. People who have remained cash-strapped over the years may have to start reviewing their ways of doing business, lest the modern trends take them unawares. By paying some bills for basic public utility services online, people are getting to realise how useful such innovative business models could be and it may be a pipe-dream attempting to hold back the tide. If until now the mobile telephone companies exploited a vacuum to introduce such methods of online spending, the global nature of the business venture and the progressive public adhesion to the system are clear indications that the institutional framework must have to follow. The repeated calls by the Head of State for Cameroon to embrace the digital economy can hardly go well without the electronic handling of cash which definitely holds several other merits.