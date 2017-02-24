23 February 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Somali President Appoints New PM

Tagged:

Related Topics

The newly elected president of Somalia Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has appointed former humanitarian worker and businessman Hassan Ali Khaire as his new PM on Thursday. Khaire is a Somali-Norwegian worked with NRC as regional director and lived in UK where he worked for Som Oil and Gas as the company's director.

The new PM is new to face to the Somali politics and is expected to appoint a cabinet in the coming weeks. Khaire's appointment comes as the country is hit by a severe drought. Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo flew to Saudi Arabia after appointing the new PM Khaire. Farmajo's trip to Saudi Arabia becomes the first in abroad since his election.

Somalia

Somali President Picks Hassan Ali Kheyre As His Prime Minister

Somalia's President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has appointed Mr Hassan Ali Kheyre as his prime minister. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.