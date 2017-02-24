Somalia: Somali President Appoints New PM

The newly elected president of Somalia Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has appointed former humanitarian worker and businessman Hassan Ali Khaire as his new PM on Thursday. Khaire is a Somali-Norwegian worked with NRC as regional director and lived in UK where he worked for Som Oil and Gas as the company's director.

The new PM is new to face to the Somali politics and is expected to appoint a cabinet in the coming weeks. Khaire's appointment comes as the country is hit by a severe drought. Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo flew to Saudi Arabia after appointing the new PM Khaire. Farmajo's trip to Saudi Arabia becomes the first in abroad since his election.