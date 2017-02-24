Nigeria: Two German Archaeologists 'Kidnapped' in Nigeria

Unknown gunmen have reportedly abducted two German archaeologists in Nigeria's northern state of Kaduna.

According to BBC Live, police confirmed the incident, adding that the two were kidnapped on Wednesday morning. They were part of an archaeological team excavating a site in the village of Jajela.

The archaeologists were from Goethe University in Frankfurt.

No ransom demand had been made so far.

"The case was reported by locals and we have swung into action to rescue them... So far, there has been no ransom demand or contact from the abductors," Premium Times quoted the police as saying.

German officials at the foreign ministry were yet to comment on the report.

Source: News24