23 February 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

Nigeria: Two German Archaeologists 'Kidnapped' in Nigeria

Tagged:

Related Topics

Unknown gunmen have reportedly abducted two German archaeologists in Nigeria's northern state of Kaduna.

According to BBC Live, police confirmed the incident, adding that the two were kidnapped on Wednesday morning. They were part of an archaeological team excavating a site in the village of Jajela.

The archaeologists were from Goethe University in Frankfurt.

No ransom demand had been made so far.

"The case was reported by locals and we have swung into action to rescue them... So far, there has been no ransom demand or contact from the abductors," Premium Times quoted the police as saying.

German officials at the foreign ministry were yet to comment on the report.

Source: News24

Nigeria

Nigerians to Pay More Charges for Large Cash Deposits, Withdrawals

Nigerians who deposit or withdraw N500,000 and above will now pay between 1.5 per cent and 7.5 per cent charges,… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.