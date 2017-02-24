24 February 2017

Ethiopia: New U.S Administration to Consolidate Ethiopia Ties

By Leulseged Worku

The new administration regards Ethiopia as its strategic alliance in the region.

Prime Minister Hailemariam Dessalegn and US delegation led by Senator James Inhofe held talks Wednesday on ways of strengthening trade and investment between the two sisterly countries.

The premier expressed country's strong desire to cement ties with the new US administration in trade and investment in particular and African Growth Opportunity Act (AGOA) in general.

Senator James Inhofe also told reporters that the US would continue its various developmental cooperation with Ethiopia.

The senator said Ethiopia and the US have long-standing historic and diplomatic relations. "Ethiopia is one of the strategic allies of the US in the region in peace and security and the relationship will continue under the new Trump Administration."

The new Administration of Donald Trump would work jointly with Ethiopia, he affirmed.

The delegation comprised two senators, six members of congress, and four house members, it was learnt.

