24 February 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: President Salva Kiir On State Visit Here

Photo: Peter Mwayi /Daily Monitor
South Sudan President Salva Kiir.
By Bilal Derso

The visit would enhance the two sides relations.

South Sudanese President Salva Kiir Mayardit arrived yesterday in Addis Ababa for a three-day state visit.

Upon arrival at Bole International Airport, President Kiir was received by Prime Minister Hailemariam Dessalegn and Foreign Affairs Minister Workneh Gebeyehu.

During his stay in Ethiopia, the South Sudanese president is expected to confer on bilateral and regional issues with the premier and President Dr. Mulatu Teshome.

Both sides would also sign various MoU aimed at strengthening their relations.

