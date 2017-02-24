24 February 2017

Nigeria: INEC to Conduct Anambra Governorship Election November 18

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has approved November 18 for the conduct of the Anambra governorship election, its National Commissioner, Solomon Soyebi, said.

Mr. Soyebi made this known at a news conference on Thursday in Abuja.

He said that the 1999 Constitution as amended, and the Electoral Act, had stipulated that the earliest day for the conduct of the election shall be October 18, while latest date for the election shall be Feb 14, 2018.

It also stipulated that the tenure of the state governor would expire on March 16, 2018.

According to INEC timetable for the election, campaigns by political parties will start on August 18 and close by November 16, while primaries will be held between July 22 and September 2.

