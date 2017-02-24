23 February 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: 42 Arrested Following Rosettenville Violence

Tagged:

Related Topics

Police have arrested 42 people following xenophobic attacks in Rosettenville, Gauteng's police commissioner said on Thursday.

One was arrested for possession of an unlicensed firearm, 14 were nabbed for possession of or dealing in drugs, and 27 were foreigners without proper documentation, Lieutenant Gen General Deliwe de Lange said in a statement.

The arrests were made after Rosettenville residents called a hotline number 082-820-6467 police set up on February 13.

She urged both South Africans and foreign nationals not to incite violence or take the law into their own hands.

On Saturday, residents of Pretoria West raided homes they alleged were being used as brothels and drug dens. They called on "pimps" to release prostitutes and send them back home. Two houses were set alight.

On February 11, at least 10 houses allegedly being used for drug dealing and prostitution were set alight in Rosettenville, Johannesburg. Locals claimed Nigerians were behind the criminal activity.

De Lange said police had arrested a number of people for crimes ranging from business robbery to possession of illegal firearms in Soshanguve, Mabopane, Garankuwa, and Rietgat.

Source: News24

South Africa

Angolan Businessman, Malawian Prophet Bushiri in Verbal War

Shocking evidence continue to emerge on how Angolan businessperson based in South Africa has been spending sleepless… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.