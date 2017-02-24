Somalia: Khaire Resigns From Soma Oil Following Appointment As PM

Hassan Khaire the Prime Minister Designate on Thursday tendered his resignation to the oil exploration company Soma Oil and Gas. He had served as the Executive Director for Africa

A statement from the company confirmed that Khaire had resigned so that "he can accept the honor of serving his country of origin"

The statement also made it clear that Khaire will be giving up his shares in the oil company

"Mr Khaire has resigned from the board and has relinquished all his shares in the Company" a statement said.

Soma Oil refers to Khaire a s a "very valued employee" but wished him the best in his appointment.

President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed Farmaajo announced on Thursday morning that he had picked Khaire for the post of Prime Minister.

He awaits Parliament approval