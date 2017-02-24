Nigeria: Buhari 'Speaks to Nigerians Via Speakerphone' Amid Health Concerns

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, who has been out of the west African country for more than a month, has reportedly made a surprise phone call to the governor of the northern state of Kano.

According to BBC, Buhari's conversation with the governor was put on speakerphone, with the phone placed next to the mic to allow those at a prayer session to follow the call.

Some radio stations allegedly also broadcast the conversation live in many parts of the country.

Local newspapers alleged that some Nigerians burst into tears when they heard their leader's voice.

The reports came as speculation, inevitably, went into over-drive that Buhari may no longer be fit for the top job, and despite multiple claims he was well, the government had struggled to seize back the initiative.

His protracted absence on medical grounds stoked fears of a full-blown political crisis at the heart of Africa's most populous nation.

The 74-year-old former army general left Abuja for London on January 19, leaving Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo in charge while he took time off.

But on the eve of his return earlier this month, it was announced that he was prolonging his stay to enable him to collect the results of unspecified medical tests.

