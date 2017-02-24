editorial

THERE IS a lot that is good to be said about justice minister Albert Kawana taking the Whistle-blower Protection Bill to the National Assembly last week. Some might argue that the mere tabling of the proposed law to protect people who report bad ethical conduct, is in itself the most important and positive step.

Indeed, the government should be applauded for finally bringing to parliament such a crucial piece of legislation in the promotion of accountability and good govenance. Advocates for good governance have been pushing for the protection of whistle-blowers, access to information and anti-corruption laws since the 1990s.

In fact, the government set up committees and other processes, such as the "integrity conference" in the late 1990s, to provide for these accountability mechanisms. Nothing has come of the witness protection idea until now. And the access to information law is already looking like a sham, with the ministry of information dragging its feet.

The Anti-Corruption Commission is up and running, but most will agree that it is ineffective as the focus has been more on the usual that the police should have done better investigating rather than to focus on rooting out corruption in its complicated sense. The general public sees the ACC as being interested mainly in "small fish" rather than dealing with the powerful.

Kawana's motivation of the Whistle-blower Protection Bill suggests lessons have not been learnt from the experiences of the weak ACC.

Actually, those questioning the government's political will for good governance and accountability should be forgiven for thinking that yet another weak law is being pushed to protect crooked public officials and the well-connected.

What should be the strongest areas of a whistleblower mechanism are the stand-out weaknesses of the bill. The Namibian this week highlighted the fact that the proposed law will cause a whistleblower to be fined N$100 000 or jailed for 20 years, or both, if they are found to have knowingly filed a false complaint.

That is simply preposterous, as it defeats the purpose of encouraging whistle-blowing. As human rights lawyer Norman Tjombe points out, rapists and other dangerous criminals get off with lighter sentences than a supposed liar would if this bill becomes law. Poaching of endangered species does not even carry such deterrent punishment.

There are more crucial weaknesses in the bill that could render whistle-blowing a lame duck. The Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) correctly 'blows the whistle' on the lack of independence of the proposed agencies, as the law and the enforcement bodies will be a directorate in the Ministry of Justice.

The IPPR also highlights the oddity that whistleblowers will only be protected if they acted in "good faith" to report misconduct. This is akin to police being more interested in the motive of a person reporting a crime, rather than investigating the alleged crime.

Unless these areas are strengthened, the whistleblowing will be like Zimbabwe's access to information laws that actually protect government officials against demands to provide the public with information.

Minister Kawana said in parliament that "additional safeguards have been provided in the bill". Makes one wonder whether that was not a Freudian slip.

After all, he mentioned "additional safeguards" in the same paragraph as: "Indeed, it is likely that politicians, businesspeople and other public figures may be falsely targeted by their rivals through the use of whistle-blowers."

We urge Kawana and his fellow politicians to prioritise public interests above the so-called rivalries among "politicians, businesspeople and other public figures".

The powerful and the rich already have way too much protection and many privileges. It is the ordinary citizens who need to be safeguarded by mechanisms as whistle-blower protection and access to information laws.