Tanzania: Diamond Platinumz Being Audited Over Drug Trafficking Links

Bongo star and Wasafi Records chief executive Diamond Platinumz was on Wednesday summoned by the Tanzania Revenue Authority to table a report on his source of wealth and a statement on his tax returns.

The award-winning singer has been on the government's radar barely a week after he was summoned by police who charged him with driving without wearing a safety belt.

He was fined for the offence and now the revenue authority is keeping tabs on his earnings and his taxes.

The artiste is currently riding high with his latest release that features American RnB artiste Ne-Yo Marry You.

Early February, the Bongo star was summoned to appear before the country's investigative agency in Dar es Salaam after he was listed as a suspected drug trafficker working in a network in Tanzania.

On Wednesday the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) summoned him to table a report on his source of wealth and a statement on his tax returns. Mapema leo nilipo report Makao Makuu ya TRA baada ya kuitwa ili kuelezea ni namana gani nayapata Mapato yangu na… https://t.co/rtGvHUotrH

— Chibu Dangote (@diamondplatnumz) February 22, 2017

He honoured the summons and made available the documents which were scrutinised by the officers.

TRA later handed the celebrity a clean bill of health for complying with the law.