President John Magufuli has showered praise on the Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH), in particular, surgeons and staff who saved the life of one Neema Mwita Wambura who suffered severe burns on her body two years ago.

Ms Neema was allegedly burnt with boiling porridge by her husband in Kyagata village of Tarime District in Mara Region in 2014. She suffered severe injuries on her chest, neck and hands.

The Director of Presidential Communications, Gerson Msigwa, delivered the message yesterday when he took the patient to the hospital for further medical investigations as directed by President Magufuli.

"Medical practitioners at MNH have done a great and patriotic task ... saving the life of Neema whose severe injuries two years ago had threatened her life," Mr Msigwa quoted President Magufuli as praising the medical staff.

Dr Magufuli also hailed a Dar es Salaam resident, Mama Mariam Amir, alias Bibi Mwanja, who gave shelter and took care of Neema at her home in Tandika Devis Kona in Dar es Salaam.

"Your generosity should be an example of how Tanzanians should treat each other irrespective of their tribe or religion ... I highly appreciate the love and care you showed," Dr Magufuli was quoted in a statement issued by the Directorate of Presidential Communications.

Earlier yesterday, President Magufuli sent his aides led by Mr Msigwa to Tandika to make a follow-up on Neema who is being hosted by Bibi Mwanja - who offered shelter after she witnessed her injuries on social networks.

Dr Magufuli donated 500,000/- to provide food and other necessities for Neema and her children who are being taken care of by her friend in Bunda, Mara Region. He also dished out 500,000/- for Bibi Mwanja for her generosity and pledged to support Neema when the need arises.

At MNH, Neema was received at the Emergency Department where its Head, Dr Juma Mfinanga, said they had started examining her to determine whether she required further treatment.

A specialist surgeon, Dr Ibrahim Mkoma, who has been treating Neema since July, 2015 when she was admitted to the hospital, said the patient was making good progress after undergoing four surgeries.

"After the operations, Neema is now able to lift and turn her neck ... but we are still examining her," Dr Mkoma explained.