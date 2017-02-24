24 February 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Record Registrations for Road to Anfield Tournament

Standard Chartered Bank Tanzania Limited has received record registrations for the Standard Chartered Trophy - Road to Anfield tournament slated for tomorrow at Jakaya Kikwete grounds.

As the deadline for the registration of this year's tournament approached, more teams confirmed to register surpassing the bank's target of 32 teams.

Speaking at an event to hand over kits for the event, The Head of Corporate Affairs, Brand and Marketing, Juanita Mramba, urged the participating teams to do their best in the tournament to win the ultimate prize of an once in a lifetime experience - an all expense paid trip to Liverpool for seven people to watch Liverpool FC live at Anfield.

"We are excited to compete in the Standard Chartered Trophy again this year, the teams that we have registered are very competitive. The teams will play on a knock out format until the overall winner emerges.

"The local winning team will, thereafter, play against the winning teams from Kenya and Uganda at matches that will be held here in Dar es Salaam, on March 4th this year, at the Jakaya Kikwete Youth Park, Mnazi Mmoja. We wish all the best to the participating teams and hope that a Tanzania team emerges as an overall winner," she said.

The Standard Chartered Trophy is a 10 minutes - 5 aside Football tournament hinged on the Bank's Liverpool FC sponsorship and it is running for the second time in Tanzania having successfully been launched in 2015.

