Tanzania: Nape Launches Football Fund Board, Calls for Transparency

The government has demanded transparency from the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF), Football Development Fund Board (FDFB), which was officially launched in Dar es Salaam yesterday.

Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Nape Nnauye, launched the sevenman board, advising them to work tirelessly to bring success to the country's football.

The board members are Tido Mhando who is the board Chairman while others are Beatrice Singano, Abbas Tarimba, Salum Rupia, Joseph Kahama, Ephraim Mafuru and Meshack Bandawe.

The board will be tasked to seek resources to support the national Under-17 soccer team, Serengeti Boys in the forthcoming Africa Cup of Nations finals in Gabon, next May, after winning appeal against Congo for fielding an over aged player.

It will also be charged in steering the national women soccer team 'Twiga Stars' in its campaign to win a place in the 2019 World Cup.

"It is important for the board to conduct its duties transparently, so as to gain the trust of all sports stakeholders and the general public," Nape said. The minister also advised the general public including individuals, public and private sectors to support the federation's efforts in developing football.

He assured the board of the government's support to make it function properly and effectively. "This board needs to be supported in ensuring the availability of resources for it to deliver and works transparently," he said.

Minister Nape cautioned the board that the government will not hesitate to point its finger publicly to the board whenever things are conducted imperfectly as they want to build faith to all stakeholders.

Also he asked TFF not to hesitate to take action against the board if it fails to conduct its duties perfectly. "If the board is well supervised, it is obvious that the results will be good and vice versa is also true," said the minister.

On his side, TFF President, Jamal Malinzi said the major task of the board is to attract resources, which will enable the federation to execute various development programmes for youth and women football.

He said a successful youth soccer team will act as a catalyst for senior national team, Taifa Stars in their target to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

"The board is a free entity with its own bank account separate from the federation's accounts," Malinzi said, adding further that signatories of the account will be appointed by the board members themselves to avoid any interference from the federation.