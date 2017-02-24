24 February 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Russia, Zanzibar for Stronger Bilateral Ties

Tagged:

Related Topics

Russia Ambassador in Tanzania, Mr Yuri Fedorovich Popov, has assured continued relations with Zanzibar on matters that will mutually benefit the two countries.

Speaking at State House yesterday, the envoy who paid the Zanzibar president a courtesy call, stressed the need for two countries to enhance the historical bilateral ties.

"We should boost trade particularly open up opportunities for our people to do business," he said. Mr Popov said his country viewed Tanzania as potential and strategic partner in Africa, promising to encourage investors and tourists to invest and visit the East African country and Zanzibar Islands.

In response to the ambassador's statements, President Ali Mohamed Shein said his country (Tanzania) is keen to strengthen relations between the two countries, eager to have more tourists from Russia.

"We need to promote our relations even going back to revive flights between Tanzania and Russia. We had flights by Aeroflot, it is high time it resumes," Dr Shein said.

Tanzania

Govt Says Deportees From Mozambique are Safe

Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation Minister, Ambassador Augustine Mahiga said yesterday that the ministry… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.