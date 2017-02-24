Tanzania: Russia, Zanzibar for Stronger Bilateral Ties

Russia Ambassador in Tanzania, Mr Yuri Fedorovich Popov, has assured continued relations with Zanzibar on matters that will mutually benefit the two countries.

Speaking at State House yesterday, the envoy who paid the Zanzibar president a courtesy call, stressed the need for two countries to enhance the historical bilateral ties.

"We should boost trade particularly open up opportunities for our people to do business," he said. Mr Popov said his country viewed Tanzania as potential and strategic partner in Africa, promising to encourage investors and tourists to invest and visit the East African country and Zanzibar Islands.

In response to the ambassador's statements, President Ali Mohamed Shein said his country (Tanzania) is keen to strengthen relations between the two countries, eager to have more tourists from Russia.

"We need to promote our relations even going back to revive flights between Tanzania and Russia. We had flights by Aeroflot, it is high time it resumes," Dr Shein said.