Tanzania: Barclays Africa - Split Won't Change Activities in Tanzania

Barclays Africa Group does not foresee changes in its operations in Tanzania and in Africa in general as it proceeds with separation process from its UK parent company whose terms have been agreed subject to regulatory approval.

Barclays Africa Group which holds majority stakes in Barclays Bank Tanzania and NBC Bank, announced yesterday it had agreed terms for operational separation with UK based Barclays PLC. The agreement is expected to unlock opportunities for Barclays Africa as an independent Pan African bank.

"There will be no impact on any operations across the continent," Barclays Africa Group Chief Executive, Maria Ramos said in a teleconference yesterday ruling out selling of any of its operations in Tanzania and Africa in general.

However, she did not rule out possibility of a merger of its operations in Tanzania saying the merger that would depend on the market needs and interests of the board of directors of the two entities.

"The merger will depend on the appetite in the local market and the interest from the board of directors of BBT and NBC to see that happening," she said, adding she had been frequently asked about merger plans of Barclays Bank Tanzania and NBC in the past nine years.

The planned split of Barclays Africa Group from Barclays PLC has sent speculations in the local market due to the weight of its operations and strong brand which dates back to pre-independence days.

NBC Bank which has majority shares, is among five largest banks in Tanzania in term of assets. Its total assets reached 1.69tri/- as at 31st December 2015, according to Bank of Tanzania (BoT) supervision annual report.

Ms Ramos said they remained committed to consolidate their operations in Africa and the separation would just help them do that. Barclays Africa Group Limited is set to receive about $1.1 billion for costs associated with splitting from its UK parent and the setting up of a black economic-empowerment programme.

The UK bank will contribute about $163 million toward the inclusion of black shareholders. It will also pay 765 million pounds ($952 million) for the investments required in technology, rebranding and other separation-related expenses and agreements.

Barclays Africa will be allowed to use the Barclays brand in the rest of Africa until 2020 and "will receive certain services from Barclays on an arms' length basis for a transitional period, typically up to three years," the bank said.

Barclays Africa Group Limited, which includes the South African branch network Absa, is one of the largest banks on the continent. Absa has 45,000 employees and 1,267 branches across 12 countries, including Kenya, Ghana, Tanzania, Mozambique and Uganda.