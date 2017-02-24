24 February 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Video Series to Groom Young Entrepreneurs Launched in Dar

Tagged:

Related Topics

Two firms have joined hands to train would-beentrepreneurs using internet under 'Noa Ubongo" infinitive, which is classless.

The 12-part Noa Ubongo --sharpening your brain -- video series issuance which starts from next Wednesday on a weekly basis aims at empowering young people on how to start business and take control of their future by becoming entrepreneurs.

Financial Services Deepening Trust (FSDT) in collaboration with TBWA /Khanga Rue yesterday launched programme where participants will take classes wherever they are so long as they have internet connection.

According to the Managing Partner of Creative Director of TBWA/Khanga Rue, Ms Nisha Shah Sanghvi, the first video would be released on March 1, with subsequent videos released every week thereafter.

"With the 12-part series, we are taking young people on an entire journey from the very beginning, which is how to generate business ideas, including making a business plan, assessing market and finally financing their business," she added. She added that this would also demonstrate that Noa Ubongo was not just a good platform for single lessons, but it can also be adapted to much more complex and immersive curriculum.

Noa Ubongo is a freevideo based learning channel devoted to empowering Tanzanian youth with the skills and mindset needed to become financially independent. The newly launched initiative comes at a time when there is an unemployment problem in the country.

According to FSDT Executive Director, Sosthenes Kewe, FSDT was motivated to work with partners to push for youth financial education agenda in Tanzania.

"This is a cause that is close to our hearts as we push to ensure that Tanzanian youth are able to realize their potential and use better skills and knowledge to make prudent decisions that affect their financial futures," he noted.

Tanzania

Govt Says Deportees From Mozambique are Safe

Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation Minister, Ambassador Augustine Mahiga said yesterday that the ministry… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.