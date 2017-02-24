Tanzania: Video Series to Groom Young Entrepreneurs Launched in Dar

Two firms have joined hands to train would-beentrepreneurs using internet under 'Noa Ubongo" infinitive, which is classless.

The 12-part Noa Ubongo --sharpening your brain -- video series issuance which starts from next Wednesday on a weekly basis aims at empowering young people on how to start business and take control of their future by becoming entrepreneurs.

Financial Services Deepening Trust (FSDT) in collaboration with TBWA /Khanga Rue yesterday launched programme where participants will take classes wherever they are so long as they have internet connection.

According to the Managing Partner of Creative Director of TBWA/Khanga Rue, Ms Nisha Shah Sanghvi, the first video would be released on March 1, with subsequent videos released every week thereafter.

"With the 12-part series, we are taking young people on an entire journey from the very beginning, which is how to generate business ideas, including making a business plan, assessing market and finally financing their business," she added. She added that this would also demonstrate that Noa Ubongo was not just a good platform for single lessons, but it can also be adapted to much more complex and immersive curriculum.

Noa Ubongo is a freevideo based learning channel devoted to empowering Tanzanian youth with the skills and mindset needed to become financially independent. The newly launched initiative comes at a time when there is an unemployment problem in the country.

According to FSDT Executive Director, Sosthenes Kewe, FSDT was motivated to work with partners to push for youth financial education agenda in Tanzania.

"This is a cause that is close to our hearts as we push to ensure that Tanzanian youth are able to realize their potential and use better skills and knowledge to make prudent decisions that affect their financial futures," he noted.