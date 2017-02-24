Tanzania: Referee Puzzle for Giants Clash

Referee who will be in charge of tomorrow's clash between Simba and Young Africans at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam remain a big puzzle.

Initially, it was announced that the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) Referees Committee was to meet yesterday to pick the match officials and their names made public but that did not happen. Instead, the TFF Media and Communication Officer, Alfred Lucas told the 'Daily News' yesterday that the match whistle blower and their assistants will be named today.

"We had planned to announce the referees during the pre-match meeting but now we will make their names public tomorrow (today)," Lucas said. Prior to traditional rivals clash, the government on Monday ordered a scrutiny of referees before picking the right one for the job if TFF wants an entertaining match this time.

The sad memory of chaotic October 1 clash forced the government to react that way. Tanzania football giants, Simba and Yanga meet again tomorrow, four months after the catastrophic first round encounter at the same venue.

The Director of Sports in the Ministry of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Yusuf Singo, insisted referees with integrity be picked for the match after it was established that the previous encounter on October 1 at the same venue was marred by poor officiating.

"We want referees with integrity be picked after a scrutiny or else what we saw previously will be seen this weekend in the traditional rivals clash," he warned. He said the referee and other match officials must be those who strictly observe 17 football laws.

During their last encounter on October 1, angry fans destroyed seats and other infrastructure at the stadium protesting against Martin Saanya's officiating. The match ended in a 1-1 draw.

It all started after Yanga striker Amis Tambwe netted the opener in the first half, angry fans reacted by destroying seats and throwing them on the pitch, claiming the scorer had handed the ball before scoring.

Simba supporters continued to destroy properties at the same stadium even after their team equalised in the late minutes. Singo said all sports are entertaining and have been for ages symbols of friendship, love and peace, hence everyone involving in it as a player, supporter or official should observe these.

Going into the match, Singo warned that anyone planning to commit any act of hooliganism, vandalism or anything that violates safety of people and properties at the stadium will be taken to justice as there are 119 security cameras fixed in various parts of the stadium.

REFEREE"Supporters and fans intending to watch the game must go there early, buy tickets and are supposed to cheer the teams they like," he said and added that entertainment and safety are key issues in any game," he said.

Both camps are craving for maximum points so as to steal a march in the title race as well as secure the bragging rights and to ensure that, they have opted for more conducive environments to plot the epic battle. Surely, neither Simba nor Yanga will be keen to drop points at this stage of the season.

The Jangwani Street lads have set their base at Kimbiji in Kigamboni, plotting Simba's downfall, while their rivals have camped in Zanzibar to sharpen up their claws for the top of the table clash battle. Simba are still on the drivers seat with 51 points while Yanga, their close pursuers are second-placed with 49 points.

Tickets have already gone on sale. Lowest entrance fee is pegged at 7,000/- , while the highest is 30,000 for those preferring a VIP A seats. Those wishing to occupy the Orange Seats are supposed to pay 20,000/-.