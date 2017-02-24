Tanzania: Court Clears Two of Murder, Cites 'Defective' Charge Sheet

Rank ( + / - )The Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court in Dar es Salaam yesterday set free two persons who were charged with the murder of an economist with Ministry of Finance and Planning, Aneth Elisana Msuya.

Resident Magistrate Godfrey Mwambapa ruled in favour of a housewife, Miriam Stephen Mrita (41) and businessman Revocatus Evarist Muyella after holding that the charge filed against them was defective.

Deceased Aneth and accused person Miriam are, respectively, sister and wife of Arusha-based 'billionaire' gemstone dealer Erasto Msuya, who was killed under controversial circumstances. On the other hand, Muyella, alias Ray (40) is a businessman from Olasitt B in Arusha City, who is claimed to be a business partner with Miriam.

The magistrate observed that on January 9, this year, the court ruled that the charge against the two was defective and ordered the prosecution to make some amendments to meet legal requirements.

According to the magistrate, having failed to comply with the order, the court gave the prosecution additional time until yesterday within which to make the amendments in question. "But the prosecution is coming with a statement that they are not going to make amendments because the charge is proper, while this court has ruled to the contrary.

I therefore discharge the accused persons since there is no proper charge," he ruled. Immediately after declaring them free, the police around the court premises re-arrested the accused and took them to an unidentified police station, probably for fresh re-arraignment. Earlier, State Attorney Hellen Moshi, for the prosecution, had submitted that upon discussing court's order in length, they came up with a position that the prosecution would not make any amendments to the charge because it was proper.

Advocate Peter Kibatala, for the accused persons, described the prosecution's position as disrespect to the order of the court. As much, no appeal or revision that had been filed against the ruling, the court has nothing to do other than setting free the accused persons.

The accused persons allegedly committed the offence on May 25, last year, at Kibada area within Kigamboni District. Miriam, a businesswoman residing at Sakina kwa Iddi in Arusha City, is alleged to have killed Aneth Elisana Msuya, her sisterin- law, jointly with Muyella, in a motive yet to be established.

It was reported that on August 7, 2013, 'billionaire' Msuya was murdered on his way from Mirerani Hills to Arusha Town. His life came to a brutal end at the KIA junction after yet unknown attackers sprayed 12 rounds of ammunition in his body.

Last December, his sister Ester Msuya and her husband, reportedly sustained injuries after they were shot at the Hongera Bar in Dar es Salaam. Like in the brother's case, the attackers remain unknown.

A few months later, the 30-year-old sister of the fallen dealer, Aneth Msuya, who was an economist with the Ministry of Finance and Planning, was brutally killed at her home in Kibada, Dar es Salaam.

It is alleged that her killing was as brutal as it is unbelievable - her assailants used a knife to cut her throat.

Some people close to the Msuya's are worried about the unusual incidents that have been happening since the brutal killing of their elder brother.