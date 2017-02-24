Sudan: Minister for Council of Ministers - Qualitative Move Needed in Performance of Council Units

Khartoum — The State Minister at the Council of Ministers, Jamal Mahmoud, on Thursday underlined the need to effect a qualitative move in the performance of the various units affiliated to the Council of Ministers, stressing on the principles of quality and distinction.

The state Minister who headed the meeting of the follow up committee for the state reform programmes, held at the head office of the council of Ministers, underlined the need for simplifying the procedures, upgrading the qualification of employees and use of modern technology.

The Ministers said it was imperative to come up with new initiatives and coordinate between the various units of the council of minister in the coming phase while a t the same time taking into consideration all the outcome of the National and societal dialogue, underscoring the role of media in the state reform programme to reflect the amount of efforts exerted

The Minister has meanwhile reviewed the report of the committee for the fiscal 2016 which included where the performance stands within the state reform programme in the various units of the council of Ministers.