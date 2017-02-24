23 February 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Minister for Council of Ministers - Qualitative Move Needed in Performance of Council Units

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The State Minister at the Council of Ministers, Jamal Mahmoud, on Thursday underlined the need to effect a qualitative move in the performance of the various units affiliated to the Council of Ministers, stressing on the principles of quality and distinction.

The state Minister who headed the meeting of the follow up committee for the state reform programmes, held at the head office of the council of Ministers, underlined the need for simplifying the procedures, upgrading the qualification of employees and use of modern technology.

The Ministers said it was imperative to come up with new initiatives and coordinate between the various units of the council of minister in the coming phase while a t the same time taking into consideration all the outcome of the National and societal dialogue, underscoring the role of media in the state reform programme to reflect the amount of efforts exerted

The Minister has meanwhile reviewed the report of the committee for the fiscal 2016 which included where the performance stands within the state reform programme in the various units of the council of Ministers.

Sudan

Forces Free 20 Men and 8 Girls From Traffickers' Chains

Members of the Sudanese security forces arrested three alleged members of a human trafficking gang, and freed 28 people… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.