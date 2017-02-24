Sudan: Hassabo Chairs Meeting On Legislations Pertinent to Endowments

Khartoum — Vice-President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman chaired in the Republican Palace, Thursday, a meeting on legislations concerning endowments.

The meeting was attended by Ministers of Justice and Endowments. Minister of Endowments, Dr Ammar Mirghani said in press statements that the meeting stressed importance of streamline of federal and state jurisdictions and discussed some problems facing endowments.

He added another meeting to include representatives of states would to be held for further discussion over endowment legislations and problems facing the endowments.

The Minister underlined the coming period would witness development and control over endowments internally and externally.