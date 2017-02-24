23 February 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Hassabo Chairs Meeting On Legislations Pertinent to Endowments

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — Vice-President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman chaired in the Republican Palace, Thursday, a meeting on legislations concerning endowments.

The meeting was attended by Ministers of Justice and Endowments. Minister of Endowments, Dr Ammar Mirghani said in press statements that the meeting stressed importance of streamline of federal and state jurisdictions and discussed some problems facing endowments.

He added another meeting to include representatives of states would to be held for further discussion over endowment legislations and problems facing the endowments.

The Minister underlined the coming period would witness development and control over endowments internally and externally.

Sudan

Forces Free 20 Men and 8 Girls From Traffickers' Chains

Members of the Sudanese security forces arrested three alleged members of a human trafficking gang, and freed 28 people… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.