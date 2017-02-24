The government has continued to support hospitals run by religious organisations because they have been on the forefront of offering the best services compared to some government hospitals.

This was said on Wednesday by retired President Ali Hassan Mwinyi during the 25th anniversary of the Christian Social Services Commission (CSSC) in Dar es Salaam, where he said that the reason behind this is because the hospitals are managed by people who fear God.

He said that for many years Tanzanians have been complaining of poor services in government operated hospitals, where all sorts of misconduct have been taking place, which he attributed to people who are not compassionate.

"The government has always recognised and appreciated the part played by the church towards helping the community, and this is done through religious hospitals and schools, which have been showing a good example of giving to the community," said the retired president who was also the guest of honour. He further said that for many years in a row schools run by religious organisations have been emerging as top performers in national examinations, saying that it is high time the government institutions learn from them.

He urged workers in government hospitals to stop working out of habit and emulate the religious institutions, which has been the reason why most Tanzanians prefer getting their services. On his part, the Denmark Ambassador, Einar H.

Jensen said that the objective of CSSC is in line with the government of Denmark's mission in Tanzania, which is to reduce poverty and inequality in the country by helping to create broad-based growth and ensure equitable delivery of social services, especially quality health services.

"Despite their location and problems of infrastructures, most CSSC facilities are performing well in terms of financial management and information systems and service delivery as perceived by the users," he said.

He said that over the years, Denmark has been one of the key partners in establishing and rolling out the successful Health Basket Fund, which is closely aligned to national health policies, and today channels one US dollar per Tanzanian citizen every year.

He further said that the Danish organisation Danida support for CSSC started in 2007, and so far the total contribution has reached 6.3 billion/-.