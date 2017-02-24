Tanzania: Allocate Land By March, PM Counsels Manyara

Babati — Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa on Wednesday concluded his six-day, two phase tour of Manyara region with a call to Babati District authorities to issue plots of land - with title deeds -- to all local residents who filed formal applications for them.

"People here have complained of officials dillydallying with the issue of allocating them plots of land or issuing them with title deeds ... this should be cleared before March," ordered the Prime Minister as he wound up his Manyara itinerary with an open-air meeting at Kwaraa grounds within Babati Municipality, the headquarters of Manyara Region.

He pointed out that many of the long-overdue land and territorial conflicts plaguing Manyara Region could have been caused by sloppy demarcation of land for various usage, as well as poor land planning, leading to dubious plot allocations by regional and district officials.

On their part, Babati residents were visibly overjoyed when the premier repeated the government's resolve to ensure that each village was connected to the National Grid and that every household soon gets connected to reliable electricity supply at the cheapest monthly flat rate of 27,000/- regardless of usage.

The Manyara Regional Commissioner, Mr Joel Bendera, said the Prime Minister's tour had come as a blessing to the region since many of the people's problems were resolved in due course.

Mr Majaliwa visited and resolved the long-standing land and tribal conflicts in Kiteto, where the warring parties agreed to mutual settlement between farmers and livestock grazers that culminated in 'land cleansing' communal prayers, before he inaugurated a major road project in Simanjiro.

The premier also laid the groundwork for the proposed road network to link each and every of the five districts in the region with one another, in addition to promising ambitious water projects for all the five districts of Manyara that have been known to suffer perennial water shortages