Tanzania: All Set for Mobile Number Portability Services Launch

Preparations for the launch of Mobile Number Portability (MNP) services scheduled for next month are in the final stages.

The service will allow mobile phone customers to retain their numbers whenever they opt to change mobile service providers.

The Tanzania Communications Regulatory Agency (TCRA), Director General, James Kalaba, said the new service will deepen the level of competition in the mobile telecommunications market and enhance consumer choice. "MNP will boost competition in the mobile communication industry that will lead to improvement in network services," Mr Kalaba told editors and senior reporters of mainstream media houses during the launch of public awareness programme on the mobile number portability in Dar es Salaam yesterday.

He said the new service will be available to both post-paid and prepaid customers of all mobile service providers as long as their numbers have not been barred or suspended.

Post-paid customers who do not have the minimum required term of contract with their mobile phone service providers will be required to pay the outstanding balance of monthly rentals and fulfill other contractual obligations, he said.

Post-paid customers will also receive their bills up to the time their numbers are ported to new mobile service providers, where they will be required to pay their bills before starting to enjoy the new service, he said.

A TCRA Official, Mwesiga Felician, said the authority had finalised regulations for mobile number portability, where the new network will manage the shifting process on behalf of a subscriber in a period of between 10 minutes and two working days after receiving a porting request.

The customer will start the porting procedure by contacting a new operator or service provider and the proposed recipient operator shall be required to manage the process on behalf of the customer, he explained.