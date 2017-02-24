24 February 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: S.4 Student Falls to Her Death From Mango Tree

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Mudangha Kolyangha

Budaka — Residents of Nakisenyi village, Lyama sub-county in Budaka District were left in shock after an 18-year-old girl fell from a mango tree and died on spot.

Erusa Nakintu, a student of Lyama Secondary School fell to her death after one of the tree branches she was standing on broke.

Bukedi region police spokesperson, Mr Sowali Kamulya said Nakintu who was in senior four accidentally fell from the mango tree near her home when she climbed to pick some fruits.

"It isquite unfortunate and regrettable incidence to lose such a young girl especially at that tender age" Mr Kamulya said.

Her body was handed over to her family for burial.

Mr Kamulyu, however, urged parents to caution their children on the dangers of climbing trees especially during this period when most families are struggling to find food.

Uganda

Museveni's Visit Set to Cement Economic Ties

Uganda President, Yoweri Museveni, arrives in the country tomorrow for a two-day state visit, to explore various… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.