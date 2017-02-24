Uganda: S.4 Student Falls to Her Death From Mango Tree

Budaka — Residents of Nakisenyi village, Lyama sub-county in Budaka District were left in shock after an 18-year-old girl fell from a mango tree and died on spot.

Erusa Nakintu, a student of Lyama Secondary School fell to her death after one of the tree branches she was standing on broke.

Bukedi region police spokesperson, Mr Sowali Kamulya said Nakintu who was in senior four accidentally fell from the mango tree near her home when she climbed to pick some fruits.

"It isquite unfortunate and regrettable incidence to lose such a young girl especially at that tender age" Mr Kamulya said.

Her body was handed over to her family for burial.

Mr Kamulyu, however, urged parents to caution their children on the dangers of climbing trees especially during this period when most families are struggling to find food.