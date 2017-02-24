24 February 2017

Africa: How to Make Use of WhatsApp's New Status Feature

By Andre van Wyk

WhatsApp's move to incorporate a revamped status feature will allow users to share photos and video in the previously text-only field.

In order to do so, users have to download the latest version of the app and select "Status" from the top bar. Users will view their own statuses first but, in a similar fashion to Snapchat, the updates and viewed updates of friends can also be seen.

A new update button on the bottom-right corner of the page opens the camera, allowing users to then choose from existing photos and video or create new content.

Once added, and in a similar fashion to Instagram, users can then see how many people have viewed their status with options to delete or forward it as well. When viewing friends' updates, users can swipe up and reply to them.

