Somalia: Al Shabaab Seized Elhur From Galmudug Forces

Fighters with the Al Qaeda-affiliated militant group Al shabaab have wrested control of a key location in central Somalia from Galmudug state forces on Thursday, residents confirmed.

Locals said Al shabaab fighters moved in the area, without encountering any resistance from regional forces, who are reported to have deserted the area before Al shabaab's arrival.

Al shabaab fighters mounted in battle wagons poured into Elhur, about 45Km away from the coastal city of Hobyo in southern Mudug region, following days of advances and movements.

Galmudug state officials are yet to comment the capture of Elhur by Al shabaab.

Al shabaab has recently seized Amara near Haradhere town from Galmudug forces, and vowed to continue attacks against the areas under the control of pro-government troops.