23 February 2017

Iwacu (Bujumbura)

Burundi: Malaria Not Yet Declared As Epidemic, Says Public Health Minister

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Diane Uwimana

"From 2015 to 2016, the number of people suffering from malaria has increased in Burundi. However, the number of sick people has decreased of 20% at the beginning of 2017", says Josiane Nijimbere, Burundi Public Health Minister, during the plenary session in the National Assembly, this 23 February.

She says 11 sanitary districts in Kirundo, Muyinga, Ngozi and Karusi provinces are the most affected. "We have deployed a team composed of two doctors, one laboratory expert accompanied by a group of sensitizing agents. They are now on the ground to investigate those cases", she says.

The Minister says the climate change (El Niño phenomenon), rice growing and aquaculture are the main causes of malaria in the areas most affected by the disease. "If nothing changes and the number of sick people continues to increase, the ministry will take some measures and declare that malaria is an epidemic", says Dr. Nijimbere. She also says impregnated mosquito nets will be distributed by July 2017 as it was done three years ago.

In a report released on 27 January 2017, World Health Organization revealed that malaria is the first public health challenge in Burundi. This was reported after a survey conducted in four provinces namely Muyinga, Ngozi, Kirundo and Gitega. According to WHO experts, the number of people who suffered from malaria exceeded 7, 813 million in 2016 and 3774 among them died. In 2015, more than 5,365 cases were registered while 4, 716 million cases of sick people were recorded in 2014.

The WHO experts say malaria is a threat to the social and economic development of the country. They assert that the retrospective analysis of epidemiological data showed that the epidemiological trends were largely exceeded compared to the data of the previous five years. Malaria has become more acute in the northern, central and western health districts according to the report of this World Health Organization.

Burundi

UN Removes Burundi Staff Officer From Its Peacekeeping Mission

The UN has removed from its peacekeeping mission Major Nicolas Budigi over allegations of human rights violations in… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Iwacu. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.