23 February 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: President Al-Bashir to Inaugurate Services and Development Projects in Abu-Hamad Locality

Atbara — The Executive Director of Abu-Hamad Locality, Mohamed Al-Bidaai, Thursday chaired a meeting of the higher committee for the visit of the President of the Republic to the locality in next March to inaugurate a number of services and development projects.

The meeting was attended by the Chairman of the locality's Legislative Assembly, directors of units and administrations, leaders of the civil society organizations and heads of the people's committees.

It is to be recalled that President Al-Bashir will inaugurate during the visit Abu-Hamd Electricity Power Station and other services and development projects.

