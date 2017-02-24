Sudan: South Gazira Commissioner - Refresher Gatherings in the Locality Kicked Off

Medani — The Commissioner of South Gazira Locality, Munir Abdallah, told the opening session of the refresher conferences of the National Congress in his locality, with a wide participation scoring over, 90% in all localities, saying the main purpose of the refreshers is to reinvigorate the activities and programmes and to alert members and review the performance at the various levels of the party hierarchical structures.

Member of the preparatory committee for the refresher conferences, Fatima Garjja, commended the active presence and participation of women in the refresher conferences at the various levels.

The chairman of the committee supervising the refresher conferences, Kamal Mahmoud Al Nagar, commended the outstanding presence and participation of the leadership of the National Congress party in the activities and at the various level of the party structure, from the basic grassroots units.

The conferees have in the meantime commended the development performance at the locality levels, underlining their resolve to stand in full support for the outcome of the National Dialogue which would lead to the participation of all political forces in the country.

The members also said they were ready for the upcoming 2020 general and presidential elections in the country.