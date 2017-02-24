Tanzania: Vanessa Mdee's Sister Launches Music Career With Debut Single "Shuga"

Tanzanian songstress Vanessa Mdee's sister, Mimi Mars, launches her music career with debut single "SHUGA."

Mimi Mars is a media personality who has over the years established herself as a respected YouTube, TV personality and emcee. In her new music venture, the husky-voiced songstress lures you into her world with a sultry tone and her amazing vocals.

Signed with Mdee Music, Mimi Mars' "SHUGA" is produced by Hightable Sounds. The music video was shot in Dar es Salaam by the Tanzania director Hanscana. The colorful music video has cameos by Tanzanian superstars like Navy Kenzo, Rosa Ree, Wildad, Quick Rocka just to name a few.

Check out the video here: