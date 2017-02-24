Lusaka — Zambia's year-on year inflation slowed down by 0.2 percentage points in February, its statistics agency said on Thursday.

The annual inflation declined from 7.0 percent in January to 6.8 percent in February, according to the Central Statistical Office (CSO) monthly release.

John Kalumbi, the director of the statistics agency attributed the decline to changes in non-food prices.

However, monthly inflation remained unchanged at 1.2 percent, he added.

On Wednesday, the country's central bank projected that the annual rate of inflation will remain within the target rate of 6 to 8 percent over the medium term.

Xinhua