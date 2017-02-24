24 February 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Is Basketmouth Bringing Top American Comedian, Chris Rock to Nigeria?

Photo: Basketmouth/Instagram
Ace comedian Basket mouth real name, Bright Okpocha, on Friday gave a hint on plans to invite Chris Rock, Top American comedian for a performance scheduled for June in Lagos.

Basket mouth on his Intagram handle @basketmouth said, "If Chris Rock was coming to Lagos in June 2017... would you pay N10,000 for a regular ticket?"

The hint has already generated divergent reactions from his fans.

Rock is also an actor, writer, producer, and director.

After working as a stand-up comic and appearing in small film roles, Rock came to wider prominence as a cast member of Saturday Night Live in the early 1990s.

He recently released a romance/comedy movie titled, "Top 5", featuring actors including Gabrielle Union, Kevin Hart, Rosario Dawson and Cedric the entertainer.

He is currently in a relationship with Nigeria-born Megalyn Echikunwoke, an actress.

Meanwhile, Basketmouth's Lord of The Ribs US tour with Bovi is slated for July 2017.

