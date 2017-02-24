Nigeria: Two to Die By Hanging for Killing Govt Surveyor

A Bayelsa State High Court has sentenced two men to death for killing a government surveyor, Edi Kolu, while on official duty.

Mr. Kolu was killed when he and other officials from the office of the Surveyor-General of Bayelsa went to demarcate a boundary between Opolo and Okutukutu communities in Yenagoa.

Justice Nayai Aganaba, who presided over the case which was first brought before the court two years ago, upheld the prayer of the prosecution and ordered that the convicts, Izibefien Tamuno and Izibekuma George, should die by hanging.

The court said it was convinced beyond all reasonable doubts that the convicts were responsible for the death of Mr. Kolu.

The prosecution, led by officials from the office of the Special Prosecutor on Violent Crime and Other Related Offences in the state, had told the court that the convicts killed the victim while carrying out his duty in accordance with a judgment delivered by the Supreme Court in favour of Opolo community on May 21, 2015.

Messrs. Tamuno and George of Okutukutu and Etegwe towns respectively, were subsequently sentenced for the murder of the surveyor by Justice Aganaba.