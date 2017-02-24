24 February 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Two to Die By Hanging for Killing Govt Surveyor

Tagged:

Related Topics

A Bayelsa State High Court has sentenced two men to death for killing a government surveyor, Edi Kolu, while on official duty.

Mr. Kolu was killed when he and other officials from the office of the Surveyor-General of Bayelsa went to demarcate a boundary between Opolo and Okutukutu communities in Yenagoa.

Justice Nayai Aganaba, who presided over the case which was first brought before the court two years ago, upheld the prayer of the prosecution and ordered that the convicts, Izibefien Tamuno and Izibekuma George, should die by hanging.

The court said it was convinced beyond all reasonable doubts that the convicts were responsible for the death of Mr. Kolu.

The prosecution, led by officials from the office of the Special Prosecutor on Violent Crime and Other Related Offences in the state, had told the court that the convicts killed the victim while carrying out his duty in accordance with a judgment delivered by the Supreme Court in favour of Opolo community on May 21, 2015.

Messrs. Tamuno and George of Okutukutu and Etegwe towns respectively, were subsequently sentenced for the murder of the surveyor by Justice Aganaba.

Nigeria

Nigerians to Pay More Charges for Large Cash Deposits, Withdrawals

Nigerians who deposit or withdraw N500,000 and above will now pay between 1.5 per cent and 7.5 per cent charges,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.