23 February 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Village Removal in El Gedaref 'Will Have Dire Impact On Social Fabric'

Tagged:

Related Topics

Basunda — The residents of El Rugl El Jibeilab village in Basunda locality in Sudan's El Gedaref State, which has been earmarked for removal to make way for farmland, warn of the dire consequences of the removal of the village and its impact on the social fabric and security in the state.

They call on the federal government to intervene to stop the removal decision.

The village Omda Abdelkarim Eljojawi told Radio Dabanga that on Wednesday, Doka court postponed the implementation of the removal at the request of the lawyer acting for village population until 12 March.

He explained that in early February the court ruled the ownership of the village to two farmers, in spite of documents in favour of the residents of the village. The village was founded more than 35 years ago, and is home to more than 500 people.

He has pointed out that the removal decision will lead to the displacement of hundreds of families.

He called on the federal government to intervene to cancel the decision in order to achieve justice and protect the social fabric.

Sudan

Forces Free 20 Men and 8 Girls From Traffickers' Chains

Members of the Sudanese security forces arrested three alleged members of a human trafficking gang, and freed 28 people… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.