Sudan: Village Removal in El Gedaref 'Will Have Dire Impact On Social Fabric'

Basunda — The residents of El Rugl El Jibeilab village in Basunda locality in Sudan's El Gedaref State, which has been earmarked for removal to make way for farmland, warn of the dire consequences of the removal of the village and its impact on the social fabric and security in the state.

They call on the federal government to intervene to stop the removal decision.

The village Omda Abdelkarim Eljojawi told Radio Dabanga that on Wednesday, Doka court postponed the implementation of the removal at the request of the lawyer acting for village population until 12 March.

He explained that in early February the court ruled the ownership of the village to two farmers, in spite of documents in favour of the residents of the village. The village was founded more than 35 years ago, and is home to more than 500 people.

He has pointed out that the removal decision will lead to the displacement of hundreds of families.

He called on the federal government to intervene to cancel the decision in order to achieve justice and protect the social fabric.