Sudan: Armed Robberies - Central Darfur Woman Killed, Two Injured in South Kordofan

Deleig / Abbasiya — A woman has died of gunshot wounds after militants stormed a shop in Deleig camp for the displaced in Central Darfur on Tuesday.

One of the sheikhs of the camp told Radio Dabanga that three militants stormed the shop of Abdelrazeg Ahmed Haroun at the camp and robbed him of money and mobile phones at gunpoint.

When the neighbours ran to his rescue, one of the gunmen opened fire and instantly shot dead his 38 year- old woman neighbour Khadija Yousif Abdelkarim.

The sheikh explained that a rescue team led by a Wadi Saleh Commissioner tracked down one of the alleged perpetrators on Wednesday. He is being held at Deleig prison.

South Kordofan

On Wednesday morning two people were injured after gunmen opened fire on a vehicle traveling from Abbasiya in South Kordofan to Kosti in White Nile State.

A witness told Radio Dabanga that on Wednesday morning five gunmen opened fire on one of the vehicles at El Zaraf in South Kordofan and seriously wounded the vehicle's assistant driver El Fateh Koku on the chest, and wounded another person. Both were taken to Kosti hospital.

He said the driver of the vehicle did not stop and continued driving despite the shooting.

People attribute the increase in armed robbery incidents in the eastern part of the state to the spread of weapons and the absence of the role of government throughout the state.

They have called for the need to extend the state's prestige and protect people from the armed gangs.