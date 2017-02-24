Gambia: Fatoumata Tambajang Reassigned, 5 Other Ministers Appointed

President Adama Barrow has appointed and reassigned Mrs. Fatoumata Tambajang as Minister of Women's Affairs, overseeing the portfolio of the Office of Vice President, according to a press release issued by the Office of the President yesterday, February 22, 2017.

In a similar vein, the President of the Republic has also appointed five other cabinet ministers namely Mr. Demba A. Jawo as Minister of Information and Communication, Ms. Claudia Cole as Minister of Basic & Secondary Education, Mr. Lamin Jobe as Minister of Works, Transport & Infrastructure, Madam Saffie Lowe-Ceesay as Minister of Health & Social Welfare and Dr. Badara Joof as Minister of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology.

All the appointments are with effect from 22 February 2017, stated the release. This brings the total number of ministers appointed to 17. The portfolios of petroleum and energy are yet to be assigned.