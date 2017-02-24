24 February 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Three Save the Children Staff Abducted

Three staff working for the international aid agency Save The Children were on jThursday taken hostage by Alshabaab outside Beledweyne in central Somalia. The three are all Somali nationals and were abducted while on a field trip near Beledweyne where they are based.

"They were abducted by Alshabaab militants" a relative of one of the three told Radio Dalsan.

"But the group says it will have them released by Friday afternoon " the source said on condition of anonymity.

According to the source Alshabaab says it was misled into abducting the three

"The group was given the wrong tip off that is what they said in the meeting. They had not intended to abduct the three and they will be released tomorrow" he said

