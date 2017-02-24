Somalia: Farmaajo Seeks Saudi Arabia Intervention in Controversial Berbera UAE Military Base

Somalia President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed Farmaajo tabled the controversial issue of UAE military base establishment in Somaliland, Radio Dalsan has learnt.

Farmaajo landed in Saudi Arabia on Thursday and met with King Salman Bin Abdulaziz in the capital Riyadh. The two discussed aspects of bilateral cooperation and develooment in the region.

This is Farmaajo's first official state visit since he was elected in February 8. The UAE military base issue was discussed at a meeting between Farmaajo and the Deputy Crown Prince Prince Mohamed bin Salman bin Abdelaziz.

The meeting was also attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs Adel Ahmed Al Jubeir and other senior officials.

Saudi Arabia is a close ally to UAE and the two are currently in a coalition against Houthi Shia's in the Yemen War.

Somaliland parliament recently voted to allow UAE established a military base in the port city of Berbera

Somalia has protested this as illegal