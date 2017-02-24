24 February 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya Gets Chan Lifeline as CAF Extends Deadline

By David Kwalimwa

The Confederation of African Football on Friday told Kenya to complete preparations for the 2018 Africa Nations Championships or lose the hosting rights.

Speaking during a press briefing on Friday, Caf Vice President Suketu Patel said the country has until November to complete the preparations for the tournament.

"Caf doesn't like giving tournaments to countries and then taking them away. Kenya has until three months to the tournament to have everything in place. We are not here to police but help in preparations," Patel said.

Patel is in the country alongside a Caf inspection team that has toured all venues earmarked to host the three-week competition.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Hassan Wario said the government has set aside Sh2.7billion for the event.

"The monies will be released in phases," said Wario.

Kipchoge Keino (Eldoret), Kinoru (Meru), Nyayo (Nairobi), Moi International Sports Centre (Nairobi) are some of the stadiums which are expected to host the tournament.

