Liberia: ERU, PSU Officers Dismissed for Running Ghetto

The Liberia National Police has dismissed with immediate effect three of its officers from service for being caught constantly in ghettos and operating ghettos.

A police statement issued on Thursday afternoon, 23 February named the dismissed officers as Patrolman Jack Kollie and Patrolman Mohammed M. Gray, both of whom were working in the Emergency Response Unit or ERU of the Liberia National Police or LNP.

The police also dismissed Patrolman Tokoe M. Johnson of the Police Support Unit or PSU of the Liberia National Police. According to the letter of dismissal reportedly served on the dismissed officers by the

LNP, their action contravened Chapter 3 Section 1. 21 and 18 of the New Police Duty Manual Captioned "Prohibited Conduct".

They have immediately been ordered by authorities to turn over properties of government in their respective possession, and warned to desist from identifying with the LNP to avoid embarrassment.

At the same time, Police Inspector General Gregory Coleman has vowed to continue what he called " a clean up process of the police". The Liberian Police Chief says under his administration, he will endeavour to restore the confidence of the public within the police department.

Coleman called on the public not to hesitate in providing needed information to the police on officers that will contravene the police professional ethics. The Police Chief further warned other officers to see the dismissal of their colleagues as an example of what awaits any officer that will undermine the police code of ethics.