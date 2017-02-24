Liberia: Circuit Court to Hear Sodomy Case

Report emanating from the corridors of the 13th Judicial Circuit sitting in its February Term in Margibi County says the court is making every necessary effort to commence trial of the case involving the suspended Animator or Board Chair of the Liberian Youth Network or LIYONET, MawoloTarnueKpadeh, who was indicted for allegedly sodomizing a teenage boy in the county.

The court opened for its February Term recently in Kakata, Margibi County presided over by Resident Judge Mardea T. Chenoweth.

Suspect Kpadeh, currently serving as a pretrial detainee at the Kakata Central Prison, was arrested by the Liberian National Police (LNP) lately last year for allegedly abusing a 14-year-old boy in Kakata.

His alleged text messages and facebook chats concerning sodomy were stored in the boy's phone. There is also report that one of the boy's friends saw Mawolo's recorded interactions with the boy and informed the victim's father, who used the phone as Fruit of the Crime or FOC against suspect Kpadeh.

The court opens four times in a year, beginning February, and if suspect Kpadeh is not tried for this current term, he may remain a pretrial detainee, pending the other terms of the court, including the May, August or November terms.

Meanwhile, as he struggles to clear himself of the allegation, suspect Kpadeh remains suspended as board chair of LIYONET.